Sigtuna CC vs Pakistanska Foreningen Dream11 Team Prediction Darwin T20 League 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SDIG vs PF at Marsta Cricket Ground: In one of the most-awaited clashes of ECS T10 League – Stockholm 2020, Sigtuna CC will take on Pakistanska Foreningen in the final of the tournament. The SIG vs PF ECS T10 – Stockholm will be played at the Marsta Cricket Ground in Stockholm. The final match of ECS T10 League – Stockholm will begin at 9.30 PM IST. SIG entered the final after beating Kista CC by 12 runs in the semifinal. Batting first, Sigtuna scored 96 for the loss of 5 wickets with Muhammad Abdul Rehman scoring a fine half-century. KCCC did try to put up a fight, but they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals ending up with 84/9. For SIG, Adnan Raza picked up 4 wickets for just 17 runs.

On the other hand, Pakistanska Foreningen overcame the challenge from Alby Zalmi in another semifinal, winning by 42 runs.

TOSS – The toss between Sigtuna CC and Pakistanska Foreningen will take place at 9 PM (IST).

Time: 9.30 PM IST

Venue: Marsta Cricket Ground, Stockholm

Wicketkeeper: C Share Ali

Batsmen: Muhammad Rehman (C), Q Ali, C ALi, A Amin

All-rounders: A Afzal, S A Khan (VC)

Bowlers: M Bilal, Umar Khan, Adnan Raza, Arshpreet Singh

SIG vs PF Probable Playing XIs

Sigtuna CC: R Mahmood, A Safi, Z Kiyani, S Hassan, M Nawaz, M Rehman, A Azhar, U Waqar, O Saleem, A Singh and A Raza.

Pakistanska Foreningen: C Share Ali, T Hussain, M Vajjih Ali, K Zia, V Muhammad, T Hussain, Z Aslam, M Usama, U Khan, S Ali and M Bilal.

SIG vs PF Squads

Sigtuna CC: Ataullah Saifi, Zulfiqar Kiyani, Muhammad Saad Nawaz, Adil Mahmood Afzal, Abu-Bakr Azhar, Muhammad Abdul Rehman, Umer Waqar, Ahmad Ejaz, Sohaib Atif, Adnan Raza, Shahzaib Hassan, Osama Saleem, Amir Mir, Qurban Ali, Ch-Shaftaz Ahmed, Raja Azhar Mahmood, Arshpreet Singh.

Pakistanska Foreningen: Choudry Share Ali, Imam Din, Sameer Ali Khan, Azeem Amin, Muhammad Usama Chaudhry, Tajammal Hussain, Waqar Hassan, Kamran Zia, Mohammad Vajjih Ali, Tasaduq Hussain, Zubair Aslam, Umar Khan, Muhammad Bilal, Vaince Muhammad Waqqas, Khalil Jalali.

