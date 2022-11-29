New Delhi: With a plethora of talented cricketers available, team India faces a selection dilemma before every game. While most slots are sorted, especially in limited-overs cricket, there is a stiff tussle between Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant for the wicket-keeper slot.

The selectors so far have backed Rishabh Pant but he hasn’t been able to replicate his Test performances in limited-overs cricket. Pant has so far 1842 runs from 95 matches, with eight fifties and a century, way below expectations. Samson, on the other hand, has impressed one and all with the limited opportunities he has got.

As calls to drop Pant and include Samson in the ODI series rise, former New Zealand cricketer turned commentator Simon Doull has hooted for Samson to be given a longer rope in limited overs cricket. Samson was included in the team for the 1st ODI against New Zealand but was dropped for Deepak Hooda in the second.

“Rishabh Pant’s record is a decent sample size. He has played just under 30 games and only averages 35, the strike rate is good. But Sanju in 11 games is averaging 60 something. And I don’t think he is any less of a wicketkeeper. I jut think he deserves an opportunity as well,” Doull said on Cricbuzz.

Simon said that Rishabh Pant has not justified his talent in while ball cricket and he does not believe that Pant is the best wicketkeeping options for India in limited overs cricket.

“The Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson debate is an interesting one for me. There is so much talk about Rishabh Pant, and how he is the future. But in white-ball formats, he hasn’t quite done it. Unbelievable Test player, and he is a shoe-in in Tests as the wicketkeeper-batter, no issue with that? But is he the best white-ball keeper batter? I am not convinced,” he pointed out.