SIN vs SOP Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s National T20 Cup 2020 Match

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SIN vs SOP Dream11 Predictions, Match 28 for National T20 Cup at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium: Southern Punjab are languishing at the bottom of the points table but theoretically still in the semifinals race. Facing them today will be Sindh. The two teams will square off against each other at 8:00 pm (IST). Sindh are third in the points table with five wins from nine matches while Southern Punjab are last in the six-team tournament with just two wins from eight matches.

The T20 tournament got underway from September 30 in Multan. A total of six teams are taking part in the tournament including Balochistan, Central Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Northern, Sindh and Southern Punjab.

The tournament runs from September 30 to October 18 when the final will be played – which makes it 33 matches in all. From September 30 to October 16, two matches will be played every day barring October 7 and 8.

Several top Pakistan cricketers will be appearing in the competition including the likes of Babar Azam, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shaheen Afridi, Fakhar Zaman, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood among others.

Both the semifinals will be played on October 17.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for SIN vs SOP.

TOSS TIME: The toss for the 28th match of the tournament between Sindh vs Southern Punjab will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Match Starts At: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

SIN vs SOP My Dream11 Team

Anwar Ali (captain), H Talat (vice-captain), S Ahmed, K Manzoor, S Khan, A Khan, Khushdil Shah, A Yamin, M Hasnain, S Khan, Z Mehmood

Sindh vs Southern Punjab Full Squads

Sindh: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Mir Hamza, Mohammad Asghar, Azam Khan, Danish Aziz, Ghulam Mudassir, Hassan Khan, Khurram Manzoor, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Taha, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Khan, Ahsan Ali, Anwar Ali, Asad Shafiq

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Zeeshan Ashraf (wicketkeeper), Aamir Yamin, Ali Shafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Rahat Ali, Saif Baddar, Sohaib Maqsood, Umer Khan, Umar Siddiq Khan, Zahid Mehmood

