SIX vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Big Bash League Match 15 Carrara Oval, Queensland

SIX vs STA Dream11 Tips And Prediction Big Bash League – T20

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Team Prediction KFC Big Bash League – T20 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s SIX vs STA at Carrara Oval, Queensland: In the second match of Boxing Day double-header, Sydney Sixers will take the field against Melbourne Stars in Queensland. Sixers have won two of their three matches while losing the other to be placed fourth in the points table while Stars are second with two wins and one no result from their three matches.

TOSS: The KFC Big Bash League – T20 match toss between Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Stars will take place at 3:50 PM IST – December 26.

Time: 3.20 PM IST

Venue: Carrara Oval, Queensland.

SIX vs STA My Dream11 Team

Josh Philippe (captain), Daniel Christian (vice-captain), Ben Dunk, Hilton Cartwright, Jack Edwards, Daniel Hughes, James Vince, Glenn Maxwell, Nathan Coulter Nile, Ben Dwarshuis, Steve O’Keefe

SIX vs STA Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis, Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe

Melbourne Stars: Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Nic Maddinson, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Ben Dunk

SIX vs STA Full Squads

Sydney Sixers: Ben Manenti, Steve O’Keefe, Gurinder Sandhu, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Jake Ball, Mickey Edwards, Lloyd Pope, Thomas Rogers, Nicholas Bertus, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Hayden Kerr, Josh Philippe, Jack Edwards, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Ben Dwarshuis

Melbourne Stars: Nathan Coulter-Nile, Clint Hinchliffe, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Ben Dunk, Nick Larkin, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Lance Morris, Seb Gotch, Tom O Connell, Marcus Stoinis, Andre Fletcher, Hilton Cartwright, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Nic Maddinson

