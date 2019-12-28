Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sydney Sixers vs Sydney Thunder Prediction, Big Bash League 2019-20 – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 14 SIX vs THU: The 2019 20 Big Bash League season or BBL|09 is the ninth season of the KFC Big Bash League, the professional men’s Twenty20 domestic cricket competition in Australia. The tournament started on 17 December 2019 and will conclude on 8 February 2020.

The length of the season has been shortened compared to that from the last year while the number of matches would be increased from 59 to 61 from the previous season. The knock-outs have been revamped into a play-off system where the top two teams in the league will get a second chance to make it to the final even if they lose the first match in the play-offs. The play-off matches have all been given unique monikers, namely The Eliminator, The Qualifier, The Knock-Out, The Challenger followed by The Final. Melbourne Renegades are the defending champions.

TOSS Sydney Thunder won the toss and opted to bat

Time: 1:40 PM IST

Venue: Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

My Dream11 Team

Alex Ross, Daniel Hughes, Calum Ferguson, Alex Hales, Josh Phillipe (WK), Tom Curran [C), Moises Henriques, Chris Morris, Sean Abbott, Chris Green, Arjun Nair (VC)

SIX vs THU Probable Playing XIs

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Steven O’Keefe Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson, Matthew Gilkes (WK), Alex Ross, Chris Morris, Daniel Sams, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook

Captaincy and Vice-Captaincy Picks

Captain Options: Josh Phillipe, Chris Green, Tom Curran

Vice-captain Options: Usman Khwaja, Alex Hales, Arjun Nair, Moises Henriques

Squads

Sydney Thunder: Usman Khawaja, Alex Hales, Callum Ferguson(c), Matthew Gilkes(w), Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Chris Morris, Chris Green, Arjun Nair, Chris Tremain, Jonathan Cook, Brendan Doggett, Liam Hatcher

Sydney Sixers: Daniel Hughes, Josh Philippe(w), James Vince, Moises Henriques(c), Jordan Silk, Tom Curran, Steve OKeefe, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis, Lloyd Pope, Jackson Bird, Ben Manenti, Henry Thornton

