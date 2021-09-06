New Delhi: Team India skipper Virat Kohli heaps huge praise on his players’ strong character after the historic157-run win over England despite conceding a huge 99-run lead at the Oval, London. The visitors produced a memorable comeback on the final day of the Test match to restrict England for just 210 after resuming the game on 77/0 from Day 4.

Proud Kohli rated the bowling performance of his team amongst the top-three in his captaincy stint so far. A lethal India pace-attack led by Jasprit Bumrah claimed seven wickets on a flat track of the Oval.

“This is among the top three bowling performances I have witnessed as India captain,” Kohli said with a big smile on his face during the presentation ceremony.

Kohli did not put much emphasis on the fact that it was a flat and placid track where his bowlers produced exceptional performance but hailed the strong character his players displayed after conceding a 99-run lead.

“It’s quite relative what you call flat. The conditions were hot and we knew were in with an opportunity when Jadeja was bowling in the rough. The bowlers were good with the reverse swing today. We believed we could get all 10 wickets, we had the belief.

“Well, I think the best thing about both the games (Lord’s and Oval) has been the character the team has showed. We are not looking to survive in this game, we are here to win. Really proud of the character the team has showed.”

Pace spearhead Bumrah turned the game into India’s favour with two crucial wickets in quick successions. Kohli, after the match, revealed that Bumrah himself asked to bowl when he was the ball starting reverse-swing.

“As soon as the ball started reversing, Bumrah said give me the ball. He bowled that spell and swung the game in our favour with those two huge wickets,” he said.

For Kohli, the all-round performance of Shardul Thakur was also key in his side’s emphatic win.

“You pointed his performance. Rohit’s innings was fantastic. What Shardul has done in this game stands out. His two fifties deflated the opposition. He batted well in both the innings,” he said.

When pointed out that his decision to keep R Ashwin on the bench stood vindicated, Kohli explained his position.

“We never go towards analysis, statistics and numbers. We know what we need to focus on and we take a collective decision as a group. Whatever the noise on the outset, it doesn’t bother us.”