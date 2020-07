SKK vs ECC Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Finnish Premier Cricket League T20: Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti vs Empire CC Full Squads And Fantasy Tips, July 31, 8:30 PM IST

SKK vs ECC Dream11 Predictions And Team News, Finnish Premier Cricket League T20: Stadin ja Keravan Kriket

SKK vs ECC Dream11 Team and Picks

SKK vs ECC Dream11 Picks: The game between FPC Finnish Pakistan Club and SKK Stadin ja Karavan Kriketti on July 29 was won by the latter. Chasing 71, SKK sealed the deal with eight wickets remaining. SKK lead the table with 15 points. Empire CC, with seven wins from nine games, are second with 14 points. Greater Helsinki CC are last in the standings with just two points.

SKK Stadin ja Karavan Kriketti vs ECC Empire Cricket Club Toss Time – 8:00 PM IST

Match Time – 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Keravs National Cricket Ground, Kerva

SKK vs ECC Dream11 Top Picks

Atif Rasheed (captain), Raaz Muhammad (vice-captain), Muhammad Imran, Jonathan Scamans, Nathan Collins, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Abdul Ghaffar, Peter Gallagher, Jordan O’Brien, Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe

SKK vs ECC Full Squads List

ECC Empire Cricket Club: Mahesh Balasaheb Tambe, Zeerak Ijaz, Muhammad Imran, Vanraaj Padhaal, Chandra Shekhar, Raghavendra Sathyanarayana, Bineet Panda, Taimoor Yousaf, Vishal Verma, Srihari Srinivasan, Jo Hadley, Jonathan Scamans, Richard Savage, Amjad Sher, Raaz Mohammad, Shoaib Tahir Qureshi, Abdul Ghaffar, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Udaybhaskar Nandini, Yasir Ali, Hemanathan Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Hyde Hytti, Jagadeesh Rajahmundry

SKK Stadin Ja Keravan Kriketti: Qaiser Siddique, Jordan O’Brien, Raja Waqas, Mira Zeeshan Baig, Asim Ghani, Gerard Brady, Kamalraj Chandrasekaran, Henry Sewell, Andrew Armitage, Asim Ghani, Areeb Abdul Quadir, Ponniah Vijendran, Jake Goodwin, Nathan Collins, Qaiser Siddique, Atif Rasheed, Peter Gallagher, Yathunanthan Vijayaratnam, Vishal Saraf

