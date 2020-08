SKN vs BAR Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of St Kitts and Nevis Patriots vs Barbados Tridents Hero CPL T20 2020 Match, 7:30 PM IST August 25

SKN vs BAR Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of St Kitts and Nevis Patriot

SKN vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The Hero CPL T20 2020 match between St Lucia Zouks and Guyana Amazon Warriors on Sunday (August 23) was won by the former. After opting to bat first, St Lucia Zouks managed 144/7 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy Roston Chase’s 51-ball 66, studded with five fours and two sixes. In response, Guyana Amazon Warriors lost wickets at regular intervals and were restricted to 134/8, losing by 10 runs. For St Lucia Zouks, Scott Kuggeleijn took three wickets.

SKN vs BAR TOSS – 7:00 PM IST

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval

SKN vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Bowlers Rashid Khan (c), Ashley Nurse, Sheldon Cottrell, Rayad Emrit

Allrounders Jason Holder (vc), Sohail Tanvir, Kyle Mayers

Keeper Denesh Ramdin

Batsmen Ben Dunk, Evin Lewis, Chris Lynn

SKN vs BAR Full Squads

SKN: Chris Lynn, Evin Lewis, Joshua Da Silva/Nicholas Kelly, Denesh Ramdin, Ben Dunk, Kieran Powell, Rayad Emrit, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Sohail Tanvir, Ish Sodhi, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Alzarri Joseph, Colin Archibald, Imran Khan

BAR: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Corey Anderson, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder (c), Jonathan Carter, Raymon Reifer, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Hayden Walsh Jr, Shamarh Brooks, Justin Greaves, Joshua Bishop, Nyeem Young, Shayan Jahangir, Keon Harding

