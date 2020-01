Sky's The Limit For This England Team: Joe Root

England captain Joe Root is ecstatic after his team stage a stunning comeback against South Africa to win the four-match Test series 3-2.

South Africa were bowled out for 274 in their second innings of the fourth and final Test at The Wanderers with the tourists registering a big 191-run win. This after they were beaten in the series opening Boxing Day Test following which they won three matches on the trot.

“We feel like the sky’s the limit for this team so we’ve got to keep looking to improve,” Root said after the match. “We’ve done extremely well in the last three games but in the last three years we’ve not been consistent enough. We’re very open about that. There’s still a huge amount of Test cricket to be played until then. It does give us confidence and it gives us knowledge on how to perform on wickets that might be slightly similar. We’ve got to keep looking to get better and keep developing.”

He continued, “We go to Sri Lanka next and then there’s six big games at home. It’s a great opportunity to string a number of good performances together. We’ll try not to look too far ahead but we’ve got a great template to work around and it’s nice to see it falling into place,”

Ben Stokes, the player of the series, said England have been building for their next Ashes series and with two express pacers in Mark Wood and Jofra Archer, they are fancying their chances of winning in Australia.

“Obviously we’re building for that (Ashes) series. They both (Wood and Archer) bring X-factor to the bowling attack and are both express pace. To have them in the same attack, we saw in the World Cup it was like a competition to see who could bowl the fastest ball. It brings the best out of both of them. If they are both fit and raring to go when we go out for the Ashes, it would be very, very exciting to see what would happen in Australia,” Stokes, the England vice-captain, said.