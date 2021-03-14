SL-L vs EN-L Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s Road Safety T20 Series Match 14

SL-L vs EN-L Dream11 Team Predictions Road Safety T20 World Series

Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends Dream11 Team Prediction Road Safety T20 World Series – Online Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today’s SL-L vs EN-L at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Abu Dhabi: In the match no. 14 of Road Safety T20 World Series, England Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday. The Road Safety T20 World Series SL-L vs EN-L match will start at 7 PM IST – March 14. The Lankan legends are riding high confidence and have already sealed a spot into the semifinals of the tournament. With still one game left, Sri Lanka will look to finish the group stages on a dominating note. The Islanders have won three matches on the trot and are currently holding the second spot in the points table with 16 points and a net run-rate of 1.055. Meanwhile, England Legends get off a splendid start into this Road Safety World Series by winning the first two matches. However, the English team hit a roadblock in their third game when they were outdone by some incredible bowling performances by South Africa Legends. Here is the Road Safety T20 World Series Dream11 Team Prediction – T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and SL-L vs EN-L Dream11 Team Prediction, SL-L vs EN-L Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, SL-L vs EN-L Probable XIs Road Safety T20 World Series, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Sri Lanka Legends vs England Legends, Fantasy Playing Tips – Road Safety T20 World Series.

TOSS: The Road Safety T20 World Series toss between England Legends and Sri Lanka Legends will take place at 6:30 PM IST – March 14.

Time: 7 PM IST.

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium.

SL-L vs EN-L My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Upul Tharanga, Phil Mustard

Batters Chamara Silva, Darren Maddy, Kevin Pietersen (VC)

All-Rounders Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), James Tredwell

Bowlers Dammika Prasad, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Nuwan Kulasekara

SL-L vs EN-L Probable Playing XIs

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (WK), Chamara Silva, Farveez Maharoof, Dulanjana Wijesinghe, Russel Arnold, Nuwan Kulasekara, Malinda Warnapura, Dhammika Prasad, Thilan Thushara.

England Legends: Philip Mustard (WK), Kevin Pietersen (C), Usman Afzaal, Darren Maddy, Jim Troughton, Chris Schofield, Kabir Ali, Chris Tremlett, James Tredwell, Ryan Sidebottom, Monty Panesar.

SL-L vs EN-L Squads

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Ajantha Mendis, Russel Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekara, Rangana Herath, Dhammika Prasad, Chamara Kapugedera, Thilan Thushara, Malinda Warnapura and Dulanjana Wijesinghe.

England Legends: Kevin Pietersen (C), Nick Compton, Owais Shah, Philip Mustard, Monty Panesar, Kabir Ali, Usman Afzaal, Matthew Hoggard, James Tindall, Chris Tremlett, G Hamilton, Sajid Mahmood, James Tredwell, Jonathan Trott, Ryan Sidebottom, Chris Schoefield.

