SL vs AFG Dream11 Team Prediction, Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Asia Cup 2022, Match 1, At The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

The Asia Cup 2022 will start on the 27th of August in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The continental tournament was planned to be hosted in Sri Lanka, but due to the unrest going on in the country, the tournament was relocated to the current venue. India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Hong Kong are the six teams who are participating in the tournament to clinch the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka will clash against Afghanistan in the first fixture of this Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Dasun Shanaka will be leading the Sri Lanka cricket team while Mohammad Nabi will do the captaincy of the Afghanistan cricket team.

TOSS: The match toss between Sri Lanka & Afghanistan will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

SL vs AFG My Dream11 Team

Najibullah Zadran, Pathum Nissanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa (VC), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Mohammad Nabi (C), Dhananjaya de Silva, Rashid Khan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mujeeb ur Rahman.

SL vs AFG Probable XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajaspaksa, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay.

Afghanistan: Najibullah Zadran, Hazratullah Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Usman Ghani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Noor Ahmad, Karim Janat.