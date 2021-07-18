New Delhi: Indian wicket-keeper batsman Ishan Kishan started off his ODI career in blistering fashion as he smashed a six on his ODI debut against Dhananjaya de Silva. Thus, the left-hander has become the fifth batsman in International cricket to smash a six on ODI debut since 2002. Johann Louw (2008), Jawad Dawood (2010), Craig Wallace (2016) and Richard Nagarava (2017) have also achieved the same feat before Ishan Kishan.

Furthermore, Kishan smashed a four on the second ball he faced as he was able to hit the ground running. Kishan came to the crease with an aggressive approach after Prithvi Shaw was dismissed after scoring 43 runs from only 24 balls.

In fact, Kishan had also scored a four on his T20I debut against England and he is celebrating his 23rd birthday today. Moreover, Suryakumar Yadav had become the first Indian and third overall batsman to score a six on his debut T20I innings.

Earlier, Kishan also took his first catch when Deepak Chahar was able to produce the outside edge of Charith Asalanka. Ergo, Kishan is having a good ODI debut. In fact, the southpaw was not getting the timing right in the nascent stages of his innings but continued the aggressive approach.

Kishan had also scored a fifty on his T20I debut against England earlier in the year. The attacking batsman also completed his fifty off just 33 balls. This is the second-fastest fifty on ODI debut as Krunal Pandya had scored the fastest fifty on ODI debut as he had reached the milestone in just 26 balls against England.

The southpaw has been a consistent performer while playing for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka posted 262-9 after Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first. No Sri Lanka batsman was able to get past the 50-run mark.

50+ score in maiden innings in both ODI & T20I (India)

Robin Uthappa and Ishan Kishan.