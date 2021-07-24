New Delhi: Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag feels it could be the end of the road for the experienced Indian batsman Manish Pandey in the ODI team. Pandey got chances in all three ODI matches against Sri Lanka but could not grab his opportunities in the series.

Pandey could only score 74 runs in the three matches at a poor average of 24.67. The right-hander had a chance to reprieve his ODI career but could not deliver the goods. The batsman from Karnataka scored 26 runs from 40 balls in the first ODI against the Island nation but couldn’t remain unbeaten till the end.

Subsequently, he was looking good in the second ODI as he scored 37 runs from 31 balls but didn’t have the rub of the green on his side as he was run-out in an unfortunate manner. Subsequently, Pandey scored 11 runs in the final ODI and it is going to be difficult for him to once again break into the team.

“Here was an opportunity for Manish Pandey and even Hardik Pandya for that matter. Both had scored some 15-20 runs so they disappointed me more. In this three-match series, if anyone got the most benefit, it was Pandey. He played all three matches and got the chance to bat, and on all the three occasions, the situation wasn’t challenging either that he had to accelerate,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

“So, I believe Pandey has disappointed me the most. Perhaps he may no longer get a chance in ODIs for India, and even if he does, it is going to be a long time. Since he lost the opportunity to score in these three matches, he’s fallen behind in the pecking order. Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have scored runs so these two will be considered ahead of him in the middle order.”

The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place at R. Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.