New Delhi: India’s stand-in captain Shikhar Dhawan took a fine running catch to dismiss dangerous looking Bhanuka Rajapaksa. Kuldeep Yadav didn’t bowl the greatest the balls as it was on the short side and the left-hander looked to smack on the leg-side. However, the southpaw could not get the elevation he was looking for and the ball ballooned towards to the mid-on area.

Dhawan was fielding at short midwicket and took a good running back catch to send Bhanuka Rajapaksa back to the pavilion. In fact, the Indian captain had misfielded in the previous over but bounced back in style.

Furthermore, Kuldeep was able to get one more wicket in the same over as he invited Sri Lanka opener Minod Bhanuka for a drive and the left-hander took the bait. Kuldeep was able to produce the outside edge and Prithvi Shaw took a simple catch at first slip.

Thus, these two wickets would have surely added a shot in the arm to Kuldeep Yadav’s confidence. On the other hand, Yuzvendra Chahal was able to strike on his first ball as Manish Pandey took a simple catch at short cover to dismiss SL opener Avishka Fernando.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka won the toss and decided to bat first. The Sri Lankan openers gave a decent start to the team as they added 49 runs for opening alliance. In fact, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Deepak Chahar were not up to the mark as they could not hit the right lengths in the first 10 overs.

However, the Indian spinners have been able to turn things around for the visitors. Meanwhile, this is the first time when Shikhar Dhawan is leading the Indian team and he has done a fine job so far.

Here is Shikhar Dhawan’s catch: