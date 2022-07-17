SL vs PAK: Babar Azam Breaks This Incredible Record As The Captain Of Pakistan Cricket Team

Galle: Pakistan cricket team’s skipper Babar Azam is going through form of his life. He became the fastest batter from Asia and eleventh overall from his country to cross 10,000 runs in international cricket on Sunday as he scored a remarkable century. In the process, the Pakistani batsman also equalled the record of Inzamam-ul-Haq of scoring nine centuries as the captain of the Pakistan cricket team in international cricket. Babar Azam achieved the landmark during his unbeaten knock of 119 runs off 244 balls in Pakistan’s first innings against Sri Lanka during the first Test at Galle International Stadium.

Babar Azam took only 70 innings to score these nine centuries, while Inzamam-ul-Haq took 131 innings. Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq scored nine centuries in a total of 189 innings in international cricket. The current Pakistan captain is now also the fastest batter from Asia to get 10,000 runs in international cricket, going past the previous record set by talismanic India batsman Virat Kohli in 232 innings.

Amongst all Pakistan batters to reach the 10,000 runs mark in international cricket, Babar is the fastest to reach the landmark in 228 innings, surpassing the previous record of 248 innings held by legendary batter Javed Miandad.

As per innings taken to reach 10,000 runs in international cricket, Babar is the fifth fastest batter to reach the mark in 228 innings after Viv Richards (206 innings), Hashim Amla (217 innings), Brian Lara (220 innings) and Joe Root (222 innings).

“10,000 international runs. Congratulations skipper @babarazam258 on becoming the 11th Pakistan batter to accomplish this major milestone” tweeted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Babar Azam’s nemesis Virat Kohli is currently in England for the three-match ODI series against the home side and will look to get back in form quickly. He has been out of form for a while now which has also raised some eyebrows over his constant selection in the Indian cricket team.