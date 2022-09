SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Asia

SL vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction, Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The Asia Cup 2022, Match 12, At The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

TOSS: The match toss between Sri Lanka & Pakistan will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: The Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

SL vs PAK My Dream11 Team

Babar Azam (vc), Kusal Mendis, Mohammad Rizwan (c), Charith Asalanka, Iftikhar Ahmed, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka, Chamika Karunaratne, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

SL vs PAK Probable XI

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Dasun Shanaka (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.