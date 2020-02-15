Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women Prediction, ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 – Cricket Tips For Today’s SL-W vs SA-W: The 2020 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup is scheduled to be the seventh ICC Women’s T20 World Cup tournament. It is scheduled to be held in Australia between 21 February and 8 March 2020. The final will take place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on International Women’s Day. It will be a standalone tournament, held six months ahead of the men’s tournament. Australia are the defending champions, and will play their opening match of the tournament against India.

For the first time at the Women’s T20 World Cup, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the use of technology to monitor front-foot no-balls for all matches during the tournament. The third umpire will call the front-foot no-balls, communicating this with the on-field umpires.

TOSS – The toss between Sri Lanka Women vs South Africa Women will take place at 5:00 AM (IST).

Time: 5:30 AM IST

Venue: Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide

Squads

South Africa Women: Dane Van Niekerk (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Mignon Du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon (VC), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tumi Sekhukhune, Trisha Chetty, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Nadine De Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase

Sri Lanka Women: Chamari Atapattu (C), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Ama Kanchana, Hansima Karunaratne, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Harshitha Madavi (VC), Dilani Manodara, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Probodhani, Sathya Sandeepani, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Umesha Thimashini, Oshada Ranasinghe.

