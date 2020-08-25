SLL vs CEC Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match ECS T10 – Cyprus At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, August 25, 4:30 PM IST Tuesday

SLL vs CEC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles CTL Prediction ECS T10 – Cyprus – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SLL vs CEC, 7th Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In the third and final match of the day, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC will take the field for a second consecutive time and take on Cyprus Eagles CTL who faced Riyaan CC earlier in the day.

Four matches were played on Monday with Nicosia Tigers CC winning both their matches, Riyaan CC winning one while losing other, Nicosia Fighters losing both their matches and Sri Lankan Lions also suffering defeat in their only match of the day. Three matches have been scheduled for Tuesday.

A total of five teams including Riyaan, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL will feature in 24 matches during the series.

Here’s today’s schedule

August 25, Tuesday

Match 5: Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Riyann CC 12:30 am

Match 6: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Riyann CC 2:30 pm

Match 7: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Cyprus Eagles CTL 4:30 pm

TOSS TIMING: The ECS T10 – Cyprus for the league match between Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC and Cyprus Eagles CTL will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

SLL vs CEC My Dream11 Team

BLCS Kumara (captain), Mehran Khan (vice-captain), Zeeshan Sarwar, Manikanta Ranimekala, Damith Priyantha, Kamal Riaz, Milan Akuranange, Chamal Sadun, Rajasekhar Poluri, Gursewak Singh, Anura Rathnayake

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Cyprus Eagles CTL Full Squads

SLL: Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara, Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Samith Mapalagama, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe

CEC: Srinivas Angarekkala, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala, Jawad Shah, Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh

