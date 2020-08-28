SLL vs CEC Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match ECS T10 – Cyprus At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, August 28, 4:30 PM IST Friday

SLL vs CEC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles CTL Prediction ECS T10 – Cyprus – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SLL vs CEC, 16th Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In the third and final match of the day, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC and Cyprus Eagles CTL will take on each other.

Three matches took place on Thursday. Riyan CC beat Nicosia Tigers CC by 98 runs and then also got the better of Nicosia Fighters by 46 runs. Tigers though ended the day by condemning Fighters to a 50-run defeat.

A total of five teams including Riyaan, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL will feature in 24 matches during the series.

Here’s today’s schedule

August 25, Tuesday

Match 14: Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Cyprus Eagles CTL 12:30 pm

Match 15: Nicosia XI Fighters CC vs Sri Lankan Lions Limassol 2:30 pm

Match 16: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Cyprus Eagles CTL 4:30 pm

TOSS TIMING: The ECS T10 – Cyprus for the league match between Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC and Cyprus Eagles CTL will take place at 4:00 PM (IST).

Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

SLL vs CEC My Dream11 Team

Mehran Khan (captain), Zeeshan Sarwar (vice-captain), Murali Alanki, Chamal Sadun, Rajasekhar Poluri, Damith Priyantha, Milan Akuranage, Gursewak Singh, Kamal Riaz, Nalin Pathirana, BLCS Kumara

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Cyprus Eagles CTL Full Squads

SLL: Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara, Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Samith Mapalagama, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe

CEC: Srinivas Angarekkala, Gursewak Singh, Mehran Khan, Rajasekhar Poluri and Jawad Shah, Murali Alanki, Harwinder Singh, Sajib Mohammad, Balwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Gurpratap Singh, Jugraj Singh, Zeeshan Sarwar, Tejwinder Singh, Neeraj Tiwari, Murtaza Yamin, Thulasi Alluri, Sekhar Muttamsetti, Charan Nalluri, Tirupathi Sandireddy, Gurdeep Sharma, Sushil Kumar, Lakhwinder Singh, Kulwinder Singh, Manikanta Ranimekala

