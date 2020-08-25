SLL vs RYCC Dream11 Hints: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s Match ECS T10 – Cyprus At Ypsonas Cricket Ground, August 25, 2:30 PM IST Tuesday

SLL vs RYCC Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Riyaan CC Prediction ECS T10 – Cyprus – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s SLL vs RYCC, 6th Match at Ypsonas Cricket Ground: In the second match of the day, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC will be up against Riyaan CC which starts from 2:30 PM IST.

Four matches were played on Monday with Nicosia Tigers CC winning both their matches, Riyaan CC winning one while losing other, Nicosia Fighters losing both their matches and Sri Lankan Lions also suffering defeat in their only match of the day.

A total of five teams including Riyaan, Nicosia Fighters, Nicosia Tigers, Sri Lankan Lions Limassol and Cyprus Eagles CTL will feature in 24 matches during the series.

Here’s today’s schedule

August 25, Tuesday

Match 5: Cyprus Eagles CTL vs Riyann CC 12:30 am

Match 6: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Riyann CC 2:30 pm

Match 7: Sri Lankan Lions Limassol vs Cyprus Eagles CTL 4:30 pm

TOSS TIMING: The ECS T10 – Cyprus for the league match between Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC and Riyaan CC will take place at 2:00 PM (IST).

Time: 2:30 PM IST

Venue: Ypsonas Cricket Ground, Limassol

SLL vs RYCC My Dream11 Team

Shoaib Ahmad (captain), Atta Ullah (vice-captain), Jeewan Lamsal, Chamal Sadun, Ram Jaishwal, Damith Priyantha, Suman Kumara, Kasun Shanaka, Awais Liaqat, BLCS Kumara, Sibtal Hassnain

Sri Lankan Lions Limassol CC vs Riyaan CC Full Squads

SLL: Hettiarachchige Susantha, Milan Akuranage, Mahesh Gamage and Suresh Gedara, Sachithra Tharanga, Anura Rathnayake, BLCS Kumara, Ruwan Manawasingha, Balasuriya Madushanka, Saman Kumara, Kamal Raiz, Kasun Shanaka, Manikkathu Sudarshana, Chamal Sadun, Samith Mapalagama, Nalin Sampath, Nalin Pathirana, Sujith Tennakoon, Parsanna Rallage, Viranda Darshana, Nalin Gamage, Damith Priyantha, Dilan Munasinghe

RYCC: Zubair Liaqat, Awais Liaqat, Yasir Mehmood, Muhammad Bilawal, Zeeshan Ahmad, Bimal Ranabhat, Jeewan Lasmal, Sibtal Hassnain, WCP Wellege, Tayyab Bashir, Usman Mazhar and Ram Jaishwal, Ahsan Ullah, Ali Raza, Umair Liaqat, Muteeb Rehman, Awais Ahmad, Shoaib Ahmad, Atif Khan, Atta Ullah

