SLZ vs BAR Dream11 Hints And Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Picks, Full Squads Of St Lucia Zouks vs Barbados Tridents Hero CPL T20 2020 Match, 7:30 PM IST August 20

SLZ vs BAR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

The Hero CPL T20 2020 match between St Lucia Zouks and Jamaica Tallawahs was won by the latter. After being asked to bat first, St Lucia Zouks scored 158/7 in their allotted 20 overs courtesy Roston Chase’s 42-ball 52. For Jamaica Tallawahs, V Permaul and Mujeeb Ur Rahman took two wickets each. In reply, Jamaica Tallawahs rode on Asif Ali’s blistering 27-ball 47* to seal the deal with five wickets and seven balls remaining.

SLZ vs BAR TOSS – 7:00 PM IST

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Trinidad

SLZ vs BAR My Dream11 Team

Shai Hope, Mohammad Nabi, Corey Anderson, Jonathan Carter, Najibullah Zadran, Mitchell Santner (vc), Rakheem Cornwall, Jason Holder (c), Rashid Khan, Scott Kuggeleijn, Zahir Khan

SLZ vs BAR Full Squads

SLZ: Andre Fletcher (wk), Rahkeem Cornwall, Mark Deyal, Roston Chase, Najibullah Zadran, Daren Sammy(c), Mohammad Nabi, Kesrick Williams, Scott Kuggeleijn, Obed McCoy, Zahir Khan, Kimani Melius, Leniko Boucher, Javelle Glen, Kavem Hodge, Chemar Holder, Saad Zafar

BAR: Johnson Charles, Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Corey Anderson, Jason Holder(c), Jonathan Carter, Mitchell Santner, Ashley Nurse, Rashid Khan, Raymon Reifer, Hayden Walsh, Justin Greaves, Shayan Jahangir, Nyeem Young, Shamarh Brooks, Joshua Bishop, Keon Harding

