Auckland: Indian batting stalwart Smiriti Mandhana was on Monday cleared of serious head trauma after the left-hander was hit on the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer in the early stages of their first warm-up match against South Africa in Rangiora, New Zealand.

The ICC women’s Cricket World Cup begins on March 4 across six venues in New Zealand and the 25-year-old Mandhana is integral to India’s hopes of winning the elusive title. India have finished runners-up twice in the showpiece event and lost the 2017 edition final to England at Lord’s.

An update from ICC said that, “Mandhana is in good spirits and will feature in India’s continued preparation for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.”

On Sunday, Mandhana was assessed by the team doctor following the incident and was originally declared fit to continue, only to retire hurt an over-and-a-half later after another consultation.

At the time Mandhana retired hurt, the left-hander was unbeaten on 12 from 23 deliveries. But the blow did not affect India’s charge in the warm-up game as Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century (103 off 114 deliveries) and top-order batter Yastika Bhatia scored a patient 78-ball 58 to guide the team to 244/9 in their allotted 50 overs. India won the warm-up game by two runs.

The left-hander felt no concussion symptoms according to the medical staff at the time, nor experienced delayed effects from the incident.

As a continued precaution, Mandhana did not take the field at the start of South Africa’s innings.