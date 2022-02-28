<strong>Auckland:</strong> Indian batting stalwart Smiriti Mandhana was on Monday cleared of serious head trauma after the left-hander was hit on the head by a Shabnim Ismail bouncer in the early stages of their first warm-up match against South Africa in Rangiora, New Zealand. <p></p> <p></p>The ICC women's Cricket World Cup begins on March 4 across six venues in New Zealand and the 25-year-old Mandhana is integral to India's hopes of winning the elusive title. India have finished runners-up twice in the showpiece event and lost the 2017 edition final to England at Lord's. <p></p> <p></p>An update from ICC said that, "Mandhana is in good spirits and will feature in India's continued preparation for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup." <p></p> <p></p>On Sunday, Mandhana was assessed by the team doctor following the incident and was originally declared fit to continue, only to retire hurt an over-and-a-half later after another consultation. <p></p> <p></p>At the time Mandhana retired hurt, the left-hander was unbeaten on 12 from 23 deliveries. But the blow did not affect India's charge in the warm-up game as Harmanpreet Kaur scored a century (103 off 114 deliveries) and top-order batter Yastika Bhatia scored a patient 78-ball 58 to guide the team to 244/9 in their allotted 50 overs. India won the warm-up game by two runs. <p></p> <p></p>The left-hander felt no concussion symptoms according to the medical staff at the time, nor experienced delayed effects from the incident. <p></p> <p></p>As a continued precaution, Mandhana did not take the field at the start of South Africa's innings.