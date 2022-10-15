<strong>New Delhi:</strong> Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scored 51 not out against Sri Lanka in the final of the Women's Asia Cup 2022 and took her team to victory with a six on Saturday. The Indian opener played well as India faced no problems while chasing a target of 66 runs in 20 Overs. They only took 8.3 Overs to win the final. <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, The Indian bowlers started the match on a bright note. They took early wickets and in the end, Sri Lanka could only manage to score 65 runs in 20 Overs. On a pitch tailor-made for spinners to excel as the ball kept low and turned square, pacer Renuka Thakur shined with 3/5 in three overs while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/16) and Sneh Rana (2/13) had economical spells apart from Deepti Sharma conceding just seven runs in her four overs. <p></p> <p></p>It was Smriti Mandhana's eighteenth half-century and with the remarkable innings, she created another record in international cricket. <p></p> <p></p>Smriti Mandhana now holds the record of the top four fastest 50s in T20Is for India. The 25-ball fifty against Sri Lanka on Saturday in the Asia Cup final is her fourth fastest 50 in international T20. <p></p> <p></p>Her fastest fifty in T20I came this year as well against England. She took only 23 balls to complete a half-century. Smriti Mandhana's second-fastest half-century came in 2019 when she scored 50 runs in just 24 balls against New Zealand. <p></p> <p></p>In 2018, Smriti Mandhana had scored a half-century on just 25 balls against England as well. She is a fantastic batter and will look to continue her form in the upcoming tournaments.