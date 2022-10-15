New Delhi: Star Indian opener Smriti Mandhana scored 51 not out against Sri Lanka in the final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 and took her team to victory with a six on Saturday. The Indian opener played well as India faced no problems while chasing a target of 66 runs in 20 Overs. They only took 8.3 Overs to win the final.

Earlier, The Indian bowlers started the match on a bright note. They took early wickets and in the end, Sri Lanka could only manage to score 65 runs in 20 Overs. On a pitch tailor-made for spinners to excel as the ball kept low and turned square, pacer Renuka Thakur shined with 3/5 in three overs while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (2/16) and Sneh Rana (2/13) had economical spells apart from Deepti Sharma conceding just seven runs in her four overs.

It was Smriti Mandhana’s eighteenth half-century and with the remarkable innings, she created another record in international cricket.

Smriti Mandhana now holds the record of the top four fastest 50s in T20Is for India. The 25-ball fifty against Sri Lanka on Saturday in the Asia Cup final is her fourth fastest 50 in international T20.

Her fastest fifty in T20I came this year as well against England. She took only 23 balls to complete a half-century. Smriti Mandhana’s second-fastest half-century came in 2019 when she scored 50 runs in just 24 balls against New Zealand.

In 2018, Smriti Mandhana had scored a half-century on just 25 balls against England as well. She is a fantastic batter and will look to continue her form in the upcoming tournaments.