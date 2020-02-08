Putting behind the disappointment of their last two matches, India women produced a much-improved show on Saturday as they notched up a seven-wicket win over Australia women in the fifth T20I at the Junction Oval, Melbourne. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana slammed a superb half-century to keep India's chances alive of making it to the finals of the women's triangular series. <p></p> <p></p>Put in to bat, Australia posted 173 for 5, riding on a 57-ball 93 by Ashleigh Gardner and Meg Lanning's 22-ball 37 after India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and elected to field. India then returned to overhaul the target, scoring 177 for three in 19.4 overs. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing a stiff target, 16-year-old Shafali Verma played a blistering knock of 49 (26 balls) to give the visitors a flying start. Her innings were studded with eight fours and a huge maximum. Mandhana (55) also smashed seven boundaries in her 48-ball innings to anchor the tricky chase. <p></p> <p></p>Jemimah Rodrigues also came out all cylinders blazing, making a quickfire 19-ball 30 with five fours. In the end, skipper Harmanpreet (20 off 20 balls) and Deepti Sharma (11 off 4 balls) took the team home. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">India chase down Australia's 173/5 in the last over with seven wickets to spare! <p></p> <p></p>This is the visitors' highest successful run chase in women's T20Is &#x1f525; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/AUSvIND?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#AUSvIND</a> <a href="https://t.co/KPZz78KcKj">pic.twitter.com/KPZz78KcKj</a></p> <p></p> ICC (@ICC) <a href="https://twitter.com/ICC/status/1226001600373821440?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">February 8, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Earlier, Gardner sent the ball across the fence 11 times and blasted three sixes in her 57-ball innings to emerge as the top-scorer for Australia. For India, Deepti Sharma (2/27) was the most outstanding bowler, snapping two wickets, while Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1/34), Radha Yadav (1/34) and Harleen Deol (1/21) took one wicket each. <p></p> <p></p>Ellyse Perry (1/33), Megan Schutt (1/26) and Nicola Carey (1/27) accounted for one wicket each for Australia. <p></p> <p></p>With this win, India moved to the second position in the points table, behind England. India had lost to Australia and England by an identical four-wicket margin in their last two matches. <p></p> <p></p>Australia will take on England in the final league match of the series on Sunday. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Brief Score:</strong> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Australia women:</strong> 173 for five in 20 overs (Ashleigh Gardner 93; Deepti Sharma 2/27). <p></p> <p></p><strong>India women:</strong> 177 for three in 19.4 overs (Smriti Mandhana 55, Shafali Verma 49; Megan Schutt 1/26).