Dream11 Tips And Prediction ECS T10 Malta

Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Malta 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s SOC vs MAR at Marsa Sports Club, Malta: In another exciting contest of ECS T10 – Malta on Wednesday, Marsa CC will square off against Southern Crusaders CC in match no. 24 at the Marsa Sports Club, Malta. The ECS T10 – Malta SOC vs MAR match will begin at 3.30 PM IST – December 2. Southern Crusaders CC had a good start to their campaign and topped the points table. However, they were knocked off the perch by losing their next four games. Msida Warriors CC beat them twice before ECS table-toppers Atlas UTC Knights CC also did the double over the Crusaders. On the other hand, Marsa CC also started the ECS T10 – Malta tournament with a bang. They won three of their first four games, with the other game getting abandoned. However, Atlas UTC Knights CC handed them back-to-back defeats to halt their momentum. With seven points in their kitty, Marsa CC are third in the ECS points table. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for ECS T10 Malta Match 24 – SOC vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC Dream11 Tips, SOC vs MAR Probable Playing XIs, SOC vs MAR Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC ECS T10 Malta, SOC vs MAR Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The ECS T10 – Malta match toss between Southern Crusaders CC vs Marsa CC will take place at 3 PM IST – December 2.

Time: 3.30 PM IST.

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta.

SOC vs MAR My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Gopal Thakur

Batsmen: Nowell Khosla, Zeeshan Khan, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz (VC), Michael Goonetilleke

All-rounders: Haroon Mughal (C), Fanyan Mughal, Zeeshan Yousaf

Bowlers: Waseem Abbas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Muhammad Bilal

SOC vs MAR Probable Playing XIs

Southern Crusaders CC: Michael Goonetilleke (C), Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Gopal Thakur, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Gaurav Maithani (wk).

Marsa CC: Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Nowell Khosla, Haroon Mughal (C), Waseem Abbas, Muhammad Usman, Glenn Tavilla, Sumair Khan, Sidharth Anand, John Grima (wk), Fanyan Mughal.

SOC vs MAR Squads

Southern Crusaders CC (SOC): Micheal Goonetilleke, Angelo Delardon, Ryan Ricky Bastiansz, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Eardley Chandiram, Zeeshan Yousaf, Jojo Thomas, Lakshitha Senavirathna, Royal Butt, Gopal Thakur, Ezhaq Masih, Indika Thilan Perera, Muhammad Bilal, Jamadiul Hossain.

Marsa CC (MAR): Zeeshan Khan, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Sumair Khan, Noshair Akhter, Sidharth Anand, Abishek Kuntala, Farhan Masih, Glenn Tavilla, John Grima, David Athwal, Muhammad Usman, Waseem Abbas, Fanyan Mughal, Muhammad Zubbair.

