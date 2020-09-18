SOM vs NOR Dream11 Tips, Hints And Predictions: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s English T20 Blast 2020 Match Between Somerset And Northamptonshire at The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton, September 18, 9:30 PM IST Friday

SOM vs NOR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

SOM vs NOR Dream11 Predictions South Group Match for Vitality T20 Blast Match at the The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton: From their eight matches so far, Somerset have managed three wins while tasting defeat thrice. One match, against Warwickshire, was washed out without toss and are currently at the fourth spot in the South Group points table. Their opponents, Northamptonshire, have won four and lost three of their eight matches so far. One was a washout which takes their points tally to nine and means they are second in the group.

The 18 participating teams in the Vitality T20 Blast 2020 have been segregated into three groups North Group, Central Group and South Group. The tournament will be played from August 27 to October 3. The two semis and the final will take place on October 3 – all at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips.

SOM vs NOR TOSS TIME: 9:00 PM IST

SOM vs NOR Match Starts At: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

SOM vs NOR My Dream11 Team

Babar Azam (captain), Tom Abell (vice-captain), Lewis Gregory, Adam Rossington, Richard Levi, Paul Stirling, Ollie Sale, Ben Sanderson, Saif Zaib, Roelof van der Merwe, Graeme White

Somerset vs Northamptonshire Full Squads

Northamptonshire: Joshua Cobb (captain), Adam Rossington (wk), Ben Sanderson, Brandon Glover, Blessing Muzarabani, Tom Sole, Brett Hutton, Rob Keogh, Richard Levi, Paul Stirling, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Alex Wakely, Saif Zaib, Graeme White, Nathan Buck

Somerset: Lewis Gregory (captain), Steven Davies (wk), Edward Byrom, Lewis Goldsworthy, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Max Waller, James Hildreth, Babar Azam, Will Smeed, Tom Abell, George Bartlett, Tom Lammonby, Roelof van der Merwe, Josh Davey, Ollie Sale

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SOM Dream11 Team/ NOR Dream11 Team/ Somerset Dream11 Team/ Northamptonshire Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more