Some Would Find Having The Most Successful Captain in Team Threatening: Hussey on Why Kohli-Dhoni Relationship Works

Former Australia international Michael Hussey reckons the fact that Virat Kohli isn’t threatened by someone of the stature of MS Dhoni and understands the former captain’s expertise will only help him develop further is the biggest reason why the duo share a successful partnership.

Dhoni, who has won three ICC titles including two world cup trophies and also led India to the pinnacle of Test rankings is statistically the most successful Indian captain. He stepped down from the Test captaincy in 2014 before eventually handing over the responsibility to Kohli in limited-overs as well.

Often, Kohli and Dhoni can be seen in deep conversation during a contest discussing strategy.

“I think you got to give a lot of kudos to Virat Kohli, having someone like MS Dhoni still in the team who’s been, arguably, India’s most successful captain. Sometimes some people would find that threatening to still have that person in the team,” Hussey said.

He continied, “But I think that’s where you need to tip your hat to Virat and so you know he’s obviously got the personality to say ‘no, no I would like this guy around. I can learn from this guy, and he’s going to help me get down the better skipper and obviously have a better team’.”

Hussey, a former teammate of Dhoni at the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), also spoke his mind on the speculations surrounding the former India captain’s future.

Dhoni hasn’t played competitive cricket since the 2019 World Cup.

“He’s been an incredible person and player for CSK for so long, and India for that matter, and we hope he keeps playing for another 10 years but I’m not sure we’re going to be able to see that so hopefully he can play for as long as he can,” said Hussey who is now a batting consultant with CSK.