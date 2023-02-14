'Somenone Is Editing My Pictures': Prithvi Shaw Requests Fans To Ignore His Valentine's Day Viral Photo

This year's Valentine's will going to be special for the Indian team as Axar Patel and Vice-captain KL Rahul got married recently and this will be their first Valentine's.

New Delhi: On February 14, Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw took his Instagram, as a photo of him has gone viral. In the photo, Shaw was seen blowing a kiss to his rumoured girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia.

In the photo both Shaw and Nidhi are blowing kisses to each other, captioned "Happy Valentine's Day my wifey @niddhitapadiaa.

After this photo went viral on social space Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw clarified that his photo which has gone viral on internet was fake as batter took his Instagram saying that:

"Someone editing my pics and showing stuffs that I haven't put on my story or on my page. So ignore all the tags and msges thx."

Shaw was slated to make his international comeback after more than 18 months. The 23-year-old was part of the three-match T20I series against New Zealand but didn't get a game.

This year's Valentine's will going to be special for the Indian team as Axar Patel and Vice-captain KL Rahul got married recently and this will be their first Valentine's. Apart from that there are reports that all-rounder Hardik Pandya and wife Natasa Stankovic have flown to Udaipur to get remarried on February 14.

 

