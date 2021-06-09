MSK Prasad revealed that he had some arguments with Team India captain Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri during his tenure as BCCI chief selector. Prasad came under a lot of scrutinies for India’s 2019 World Cup squad when Ambati Rayudu missed out on his place and Vijay Shankar got the chance. However, Prasad’s stint was over after the Men in Blue’s exit from the WC in the semifinals.

During Prasad’s regime, many young talents like Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant came into the fray in the senior team set up and both of them turned out to be runaway match winners for Virat Kohli. While premium pacer Jasprit Bumrah also got the chance in the Test team and he enjoyed success with the red-ball too.

Prasad is known for his humble attitude as recently he was asked how he convinced aggressive professionals like Kohli and Shastri with his decisions.

“You ask them what kind of arguments we had. Sometimes, we didn’t want to see each other (after meetings) but the beauty of them is that the next morning when we would meet, they would recognize and acknowledge that there is (merit in the) point we made,” Prasad said on cricket.com.

“I am a management student and know how to manage. People want me to blame someone publicly? Why should I do that because it is my family? I may like or dislike decisions even at home in my family but can I come out and say something publicly?” Prasad added.

Prasad said that that he didn’t display any differences with Kohli, Shastri publicly, doesn’t mean we were succumbing to them.

“Virat and Ravi will tell you about that (how we used to have heated debates). Just because we didn’t have differences publicly doesn’t mean that we were succumbing to them. Who knows how we have convinced them on so many issues,” he signed off.

Last year, BCCI appointed former pacer Chetan Sharma as chief selector, while Abey Kuruvilla and Debasish Mohanty were the other members of the panel.