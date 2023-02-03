Son, Your Father Was Playing Test Cricket When You Were Playing U-19: Former Pakistan Player Recalls Heated Argument With Virat Kohli

Breaking News

    Sohail Khan, a former Pakistani pacer, has revealed a conversation he had with Team India's star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli, during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. However, this walk down memory lane has set the internet on fire.

    New Delhi: Sohail Khan, a former Pakistani pacer, has revealed a conversation he had with Team India's star batter and former skipper Virat Kohli, during the 2015 ICC Cricket World Cup. However, this walk down memory lane has set the internet on fire.

    In 2015, IND vs PAK served as India's opening match in the 50-over World Cup in which the Men in Blue won by 76 runs. Sohail Khan claimed that Virat confronted him during the game, and the pacer responded with a counter remark.

    "Virat came. He said to me 'Aap cricket mein abhi aaye hain. And itni baatein karte ho (You've just arrived and you speak so much). I was a Test cricketer back then. I had played Test matches in 2006-07. Then in between I endured a troubled knee which forced me out of action. I said 'Beta jab tu Under-19 khel raha tha na, tera baap Test cricketer tha' (Son, when you were playing Under-19 for India, your father [referring to himself] was a Test player). That's how I said it. Then if you see carefully, Misbah intervened and he got angry at me. He asked me to keep quiet," Sohail Khan revealed on the Nadir Ali Podcast.

    "I respect him today because he is a great batter, amazing," he further added. However, Sohail Khan made his Test debut in 2009, not 2006-2007, and continued to play international cricket in all three formats until 2017. His only major competition was the 50-over World Cup in Australia. Sohail Khan has only represented Pakistan in 9 test matches, 13 ODIs, and 5 T20Is throughout his career.

