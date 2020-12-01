SOP vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 Match 18: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Southern Punjab vs Northern Match at National Stadium, Karachi 10:30 AM IST December 2 Wednesday

SOP vs NOR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Southern Punjab vs Northern Dream11 Team Prediction Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s SOP vs NOR at National Stadium, Karachi: The eighteenth match of the ongoing Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 has been scheduled to take place between Southern Punjab and Northern. With two wins, as many draws and a defeat, Southern are at the top of the table with 74 points. Northern have also gained 74 points from their five matches so far but are second on the basis of net run-rate.

Southern Punjab vs Northern Dream11 Team Prediction Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 – Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of SOP vs NOR, Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020, Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Player List, Northern Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips Southern Punjab vs Northern Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020, Online Cricket Prediction and Tips – SOP vs NOR T20 match, Online Cricket Tips Southern Punjab vs Northern, Fantasy Prediction – Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020

TOSS: The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 match toss between Southern Punjab vs Northern will take place at 10.00 AM IST December 2, Wednesday.

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

SOP vs NOR My Dream11 Team

Hammad Azam (captain), Umar Amin (vice-captain), U. Masood, Saif Badar, Z. Abbas, Sarmad Bhatti, Umar Amin, A. Salman, Faizan Riaz, Hammad Azam, Zahid Mahmood, Nauman Ali, Waqas Ahmed

SOP vs NOR Full Squads

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (captain), Hussain Talat (vice-captain), Aamer Yamin, Bilawal Bhatti, Dilbar Hussain, Imran Rafiq, Maqbool Ahmed (wk), Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, Saif Badar, Salman Ali Agha, Umar Siddiq, Umar Khan, Zahid Mahmood, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk)

Northern: Nauman Ali (captain), Zeeshan Malik (vice-captain), Ali Sarfraz, Asif Ali, Faizan Riaz, Farhan Shafiq, Hammad Azam, Jamal Anwar (wk), Nasir Nawaz, Naved Malik, Sadaf Hussain, Salman Irshad, Sarmad Bhatti, Tauseeq Shah, Umar Amin, Waqas Ahmed

Check Dream11 Prediction/ SOP Dream11 Team/ NOR Dream11 Team/ Southern Punjab Dream11 Team Prediction/ Northern Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.