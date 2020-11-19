SOP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 Match 11: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips And Probable XIs For Today’s Southern Punjab vs Sindh Match at National Stadium, Karachi 10:30 AM IST November 20 Friday

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Southern Punjab vs Sindh Dream11 Team Prediction Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 Fantasy Playing Tips, Dream11 Prediction, Probable XIs For Today’s SOP vs SIN at National Stadium, Karachi: In the Match 11 of Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020, Southern Punjab and Sindh will face each other at the National Stadium, Karachi. The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 SOP vs SIN match will begin at 10:30 AM IST November 20. Southern Punjab are at the top of the points table with two wins, a loss in three games. Sindh are on the fourth spot with a win, a loss and a draw in 3 games. The teams will lock horns against each other for the first time in the season. Here is the Dream11 Prediction for Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 Match SOP vs SIN Dream11 Team Prediction, Southern Punjab vs SindhDream11 Tips, SOP vs SIN Probable Playing XIs, SOP vs SIN Dream11 Fantasy Tips, Southern Punjab vs Sindh Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020, Fantasy Playing Tips Southern Punjab vs Sindh.

TOSS: The Quaid-e-Azam Trophy 2020 match toss between Southern Punjab vs Sindh will take place at 10.00 AM IST November 20, Friday.

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

SOP vs SIN My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers Sarfaraz Ahmed, Zeeshan Ashraf

Batsmen Shan Masood, Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan

All-Rounders Fawad Alam (C), Hussain Talat, Saud Shakeel

Bowlers Mohammad Abbas (VC), Bilawal Bhatti, Ashiq Ali

SOP vs SIN Probable Playing XIs

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (C), Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Hussain Talat, Saif Badar, Agha Salman, Imran Rafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Irfan.

Sindh: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C)(WK), Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Ashiq Ali, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Asghar.

SOP vs SIN Squads

Southern Punjab: Shan Masood (C), Zeeshan Ashraf (WK), Hussain Talat, Saif Badar, Agha Salman, Imran Rafiq, Bilawal Bhatti, Mohammad Ilyas, Mohammad Abbas, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Irfan, Maqbool Ahmed, Dilbar Hussain, Umar Khan.

Sindh: Khurram Manzoor, Sharjeel Khan, Saud Shakeel, Asad Shafiq, Fawad Alam, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C)(WK), Mohammad Hasnain, Sohail Khan, Ashiq Ali, Tabish Khan, Mohammad Asghar. Ghaulam Mudassar, Mir Hamza, Omar Yousuf, Saad Ali, Azizullah.

