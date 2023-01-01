New Delhi: After years of speculations Sourav Ganguly has finally dropped some major hints regarding a biopic on his career. He posted a short reel on his Instagram and Twitter with a ‘coming soon’ message at the end of the clip.

Fans are always fascinated with the lives of their favorite cricketer and the immense amount of love MS Dhoni’s biopic ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’ received is proof of that. Sourav Ganguly is one of the biggest cricketing names and gets showered with immense love from fans.

There’s a high chance that if there’s a biopic on the former Indian skipper and Ex BCCI President, fans would most probably be a successful project on the silver screen. However, it is yet unknown who will play the character Sourav Ganguly or if it will be a biography similar to the one of Sachin Tendulkar.

Sourav Ganguly only put a smiley emoji in the caption leaving the fans wondering for more. One of India’s greatest captains, Ganguly has been in charge of the Indian team since 1999. He drove the side to the 2003 ODI World Cup last in South Africa and afterward won the Test series in Pakistan against the most outstanding adversaries. In addition, players like Yuvraj Singh, Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and MS Dhoni, among others, are credited with his development. Additionally, he was one of India’s best white-ball cricketers. In ODIs, he and Sachin Tendulkar are probably the best opening duo ever.