New Delhi: The current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly was criticised in the recent BCCI meeting held in New Delhi for his non-performance as the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, according to a report in Cricbuzz. Ganguly, who took over the the BCCI President in 2019 was in the reckoning to continue as the BCCI President but the recent developements suggest that former India cricketer Roger Binny is the front-runner to take over from Ganguly as the BCCI President.

The report also suggests that there is a big shake-up expected in the Indian Premier League (IPL) set-up with Brijesh Patel, the current chairman no longer eligible to continue in his current role due to the age cap for the said position. Patel, who will turn 70 in November will make way for a new chairman with Arun Singh Dhumal set to take over from Patel. Rajeev Shukla will continue as the vice-president although many expected him to become the next chairman after Patel’s exit.

Jay Shah is more than likely to continue as the secretary while Ashish Shelar is expected to file papers for the treasurer post which was being held by Dhumal. Jayesh George of Kerala is expected to make way for Assam Cricket Association’s Devajit Saikia as the new joint secretary which may come as a surprise to many.

