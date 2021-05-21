New Delhi: Former India captain and the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has expressed his disappointment over the sacking of WV Raman, according to a report in Cricbuzz. It is learnt that Ganguly had formally expressed his displeasure through letters regarding Raman’s ouster as the head coach of the Indian women’s cricket team. Last week, the former India left-hand opening batsman was sacked as the coach of India’s women’s team by the BCCI’s Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) as it picked India off-spinner Ramesh Powar for the top job. Pawar was dismissed two years back due to a public fallout with senior player Mithali Raj.

It is also learnt that the BCCI President didn’t say anything about the appointment of Pawar but seemed to have made his disappointment clear since Raman was instrumental in guiding the women’s team to the Twenty20 World Cup final in Australia in 2020.

Although Ganguly is in his rights to have an opinion, those involved in women’s cricket reckon that the CAC is an independent body and its decision should be respected. “He should know this himself that the CAC is an independent body,” said a BCCI insider, according to Cricbuzz.

While the majority believe that the stylish southpaw of yesteryears has been hard done by, there are a few critics who feel that there were some loose ends from his side too.

“Some girls complained that he will at times switch himself off during training sessions. Also, some girls felt under-appreciated. Someone like Rajeshwari Gayakwad was not even once praised despite she being the best bowler during the series,” a member from the anti-Raman camp said.

Another allegation against Raman is that he unwittingly gave gloves woman Nuzhat Parween a debut cap without knowing that she has already played both ODIs and T20Is for India.

“How come a coach forgot that one of his players have already played. To be fair to Neetu, was Raman also doing his homework.”