The CEO of Woodlands Hospital, where the BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is admitted after suffering a minor cardiac arrest, gave an update on the 48-year-old’s health and said he is doing fine and there is no risk on his health at the moment.

On Saturday, the former India captain complained of dizziness and then suffered the blackout just after he had returned from the gym. He was immediately rushed to the city’s Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital. Ganguly had undergone a successful angioplasty on Saturday evening.

Woodlands Hospital CEO Rupali Basu said that Ganguly is accompanied by his family in the hospital and is doing absolutely fine

“He’s doing absolutely fine, I met him this morning and spoke to him. He has his wife Dona, brother Snehasish and his wife beside him. He was spending time with them, he just had breakfast at the time when I met him.

“He’s doing fine, looking fine, maybe a bit tired from the way I would normally see him. I don’t think there is any risk on his health at all at the moment,” Dr. Basu told Sports Today.

The doctor further gave detailed information regarding the series of events on Saturday.

“He was doing his gym at 11 o’clock at his home when this cardiac event happened. And then he came over to the hospital at 1 pm yesterday and then we did his investigations. We found out his heart is not doing the right thing.

However, the doctor claims that there are two more blocks in 2 arteries which need to be revascularized and they are working on how to process it.

“We had to do an angioplasty and his main culprit artery, which is the right coronary artery, has been now revascularized with a stent. But then there are 2 more such blocks in 2 more arteries which needs to be revascularized which is the process we have to do now,”

Dr Basu said they are consulting with the best cardiologists in the world regarding the 2 blocked arteries and claims after that process Ganguly will return to normal life with 3-4 weeks of rest.

“I don’t think we are considering surgery at the moment because of his young age and the advancement of angioplasty. But we are taking expert opinions from the best cardiologists in the country and in the world and then we will have to take a call about what to do with the 2 blocked arteries and once that is done, another 3-4 weeks of resting and he should be back to his active life and that’s what we want for Dada to be back to his active life,” Dr. Basu said.