BCCI President Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty after suffering a minor cardiac arrest on Saturday. The doctor of Woodlands Hospital, Kolkata has confirmed that the former India cricketer is stable and completely conscious.

Dr. Aftab Khan of Woodlands Hospital said that Ganguly is risk-free and will be monitored for 24 hours.

“Sourav Ganguly has undergone angioplasty. He is stable now. He will be monitored for 24 hours. He is completely conscious. There are two blockages in his heart for which he will be treated. As of now he is stable, we will have a meeting on Monday and then we will decide what needs to be done further, priority is to let him settle down after heart attack. He is risk-free and he is talking as well,” Dr. Aftab told reporters.

On Saturday, the former India captain complained of dizziness and then suffered the blackout just after he had returned from the gym. He was immediately rushed to the city’s Woodlands Multispeciality Hospital.

Earlier on Saturday, speaking to ANI, sources close to the BCCI president said that Ganguly complained of pain in the chest and was rushed to the hospital. “Dada (Sourav) complained of chest pain and was rushed to the hospital. He might need to undergo angioplasty. He is out of danger,” the source had said.

BCCI Secretary Jay Shah also informed about Ganguly’s health update and said he is responding well to the treatment.

“I wish and pray for the speedy recovery of @SGanguly99. I’ve spoken to his family. Dada is stable and is responding well to the treatment,” Jay Shah tweeted.