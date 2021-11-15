Dubai: The Trans-Tasman final may not have got the big crowds to the stadium in Dubai on Sunday, but some big names were spotted at the ground when Australia took on New Zealand. Despite India and Pakistan not playing the summit clash, there were known faces present at the venue from both countries.

The Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, Ex-Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar, and former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin sitting close to each other. The picture of the three cricketers surfaced on social space and fans are loving it to bits.

On spotting the trio, fans got a little nostalgic, and here is how they reacted:

Thanks Mufa For Telling Us Its Sourav Ganguly And Shoaib Akhter, Otherwise I Thought Its Donald Trump And Lionel Messi Sitting Together. https://t.co/JanFKIb6mi (@iSoumikSaheb) November 14, 2021

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly with Shoaib Akhtar. pic.twitter.com/OyQ56RUruI Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 14, 2021

Shoaib Akhtar to Sourav Ganguly : Star Sports walo ko Bol kar Commentry ka job dilwa do DaDa badi mehrbani hogi… pic.twitter.com/Cv6IKv3Bm5 Veer (@ReallyVeer) November 14, 2021

It is heartwarming to see the ex-players interacting with each other despite the bilateral tensions.

Meanwhile, Australia beat New Zealand by eight wickets to win their maiden T20 World Cup. David Warner was once again the star for Australia in the summit clash as he smashed a quickfire fifty to set up the chase.