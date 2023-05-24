New Delhi: Former president of the Board of Control for Cricket, Saurav Ganguly, shares a bitter relationship with former Indian captain Virat Kohli. Recently, both legendary cricketers made headlines when, after the match, both former captains greeted other players but ignored each other and didn't shake hands after the match.

After the incident, Ganguly again heated up their rivalry after Virat smashed a century against the Gujarat Titans. On a day when three centuries were scored in the final double-header of the IPL 2023 by Cameron Green, Kohli, and Shubman Gill, Ganguly put out a tweet applauding the 'standard' of the IPL, hailing only shubman gill for his century whereas he completely ignored former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain's ton.

"What talent this country produces... Shubman Gill Wow two stunning knocks in two halves. IPL what standards in the tournament," he tweeted.