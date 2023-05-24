Sourav Ganguly Slams Fans For Twisting Words After His Appreciation Tweet For Shubman Gill Goes Viral
New Delhi: Former president of the Board of Control for Cricket, Saurav Ganguly, shares a bitter relationship with former Indian captain Virat Kohli. Recently, both legendary cricketers made headlines when, after the match, both former captains greeted other players but ignored each other and didn't shake hands after the match.
After the incident, Ganguly again heated up their rivalry after Virat smashed a century against the Gujarat Titans. On a day when three centuries were scored in the final double-header of the IPL 2023 by Cameron Green, Kohli, and Shubman Gill, Ganguly put out a tweet applauding the 'standard' of the IPL, hailing only shubman gill for his century whereas he completely ignored former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain's ton.
"What talent this country produces... Shubman Gill Wow two stunning knocks in two halves. IPL what standards in the tournament," he tweeted.
What talent this country produces .. shubman gill .. wow .. two stunning knocks in two halves .. IPL.. .. what standards in the tournament @bcci
Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 21, 2023
Fans were very quick to notice and started mocking Ganguly for not appreciating Virat's efforts during the match. In response, Delhi's mentor cleared the air via a tweet. He claimed that few fans are twisting his tweet.
He tweeted," Just a quick reminder .. hope those of you twisting this tweet ,understand English .. if don't please get someone responsible to explain".
Just a quick reminder .. hope those of you twisting this tweet ,understand English .. if don't please get someone responsible to explain ..
Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) May 23, 2023
Kohli- Ganguly Relationship
The relationship between them has always been complex. Virat Kohli was axed as India's ODI captain when Ganguly was the BCCI president, which Kohli himself spilled over when he ignored Ganguly, who walked past him without exchanging post-match pleasantries.
But all the rumours were shut during a match between the Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore when, after the match, they shook hands and seemed to have buried the hatchet once and for all.
