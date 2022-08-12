Kolkata: The second season of the Legends League Cricket is all set to commence on August 17. Ahead of the tournament opener, a special match will be played between India maharajas and World Giants to celebrate India’s 75th Independence Day. Players from 10 countries will feature in this special match. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly will return to action as he will be seen leading the India Maharajas team. The team will also have the likes of Virender Sehwag, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel, Harbhajan Singh, S Sreesanth, among others.

The World Giants team will be led by Eoin Morgan and will have players like Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Johnty Rhodes, and Brett Lee among others.

“This is a proud moment for us that we are celebrating the 75th year of our independence. As a proud Indian, it gives me immense satisfaction to share that we have decided to dedicate this year league to the 75th year of Independence celebration,” said LLC Chairman Ravi Shastri.

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, of Legends League Cricket, said, “We took this decision to be part of this year Independence Celebrations, considering that it’s a moment of pride for every Indian. Further, India Maharajas will be led by Sourav Ganguly and World Giants will be led by Eoin Morgan for the Social cause match on September 16. Thereafter the 4 Franchise owned teams would be competing in the league over 22 days. We will soon be announcing the complete list of players in the overall pool of 100+ players available for pick up by the team franchises.”

“Eden Garden has a long-standing legacy, and the stadium is a legend in itself. We are working on the finer details for the match at Kolkata with the CAB authorities for the necessary approvals and shall go ahead as advised by them,” he added.

Meanwhile, as many as 15 games will be played in the LLC season 2 and four teams will battle it out for the title.

India Maharajas: Sourav Ganguly (C), Virender Sehwag, Mohammed Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Subramaniam Badrinath, Irfan Pathan, Parthiv Patel (wk), Stuart Binny, S Sreesanth, Harbhajan Singh, Naman Ojha (wk), Ashoke Dinda, Pragyan Ojha, Ajay Jadeja, RP Singh, Joginder Sharma and Reetinder Singh Sodhi.

World Giants: Eoin Morgan (c), Lendl Simmons, Herschelle Gibbs, Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Matt Prior (wk), Nathan McCullum, Jonty Rhodes, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dale Steyn, Hamilton Masakadza, Mashrafe Mortaza, Asghar Afghan, Mitchell Johnson, Brett Lee, Kevin O Brien and Denesh Ramdin (wk).