BCCI president Sourav Ganguly will deliver the Jagmohan Dalmiya lecture in March on the eve of the India-South Africa third ODI at the Eden Gardens which is scheduled on March 18. The announcement was made by Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya announced on Wednesday.

Avishek became the youngest CAB President at 38 on Wednesday and then made the announcement. “We are extremely happy to announce that BCCI president, Sourav Ganguly has kindly agreed to deliver the lecture at the Jagmohan Dalmiya Annual Conclave,” Avishek said.

He further said their world class indoor facility would also be inaugurated on the sidelines of the upcoming ODI.

“We want to make the indoor facility functional at the earliest. We have given a 40-45 days’ deadline. We want to inaugurate in the month of March.”

Former South African captain Graeme Smith had delivered the last lecture in 2018 with legendary Brian Lara in attendance.

Organised in the memory of Jagmohan Dalmiya, the conclave had Kapil Dev in the first edition with president of Sri Lanka Cricket Thilanga Sumathipala and former India captain Mohammed Azharuddin.