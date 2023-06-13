Sourav Ganguly Wants Hardik Pandya To Play Test Cricket For India Again

Former BCCI president Saurav Ganguly wants India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya to play tets cricket for India once again.

New Delhi: India recently lost the World Test Championship final against Australia. There have been a lot of speculations about what went wrong with India's performance.

Many experts and former cricketers lashed out while others gave advice for the Indian team's better gameplay and team selection.

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly expressed that India has a lot of talented players who can be an integral part of the red-ball team, but he wants to see Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya back in India's Test team in the near future. He further said that Pandya will be a great fit for the Test side, especially in conditions like England.

"And I hope Hardik Pandya is listening. I want to see him play Test cricket, especially in these conditions as well" Ganguly said.

In total, Hardik has played just 11 test matches. He took 17 wickets and smashed 537 runs with an average of 31.3 which includes one century and five fifties.

He also opined that one should not conclude any outcome with just one loss. He further said that now is not the time to look beyond senior batter like Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.

"Let's not come to conclusions with just one loss. India will always have talent. I don't think it's time to look beyond a Virat (Kohli) or (Cheteshwar) Pujara. Virat is just 34."

Virat Kohli-Saurav Ganguly Captaincy Saga Ganguly has said that the board was not ready for Virat Kohli to step down as India Test skipper, adding that it was his personal decision and the star batter can only reveal why he left the captaincy in the longest format of the game.