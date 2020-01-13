South Africa allrounder JP Duminy on Monday announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. Duminy, who hung up his Test boots in 2017, had already announced his international retirement after the ICC World Cup 2019.

Duminy, who has played plenty of franchise cricket across the globe, now realises that his true potential lies inside the dressing room and not on the field. He was named MVP at the Canadian Premier League and played a pivotal role in helping the Barbados Tridents to the Caribbean Premier League title.

“My drivers have always been if there is a purpose. When it came to South Africa there was a higher purpose and the kids that look up to you. My ambition is to make it known to younger players about that responsibility. It is great to be free and young, but to also be aware of what you do has consequences. With great power comes great responsibility”. And playing international cricket you had a degree of purpose,” Duminy was quoted as saying by IOL.

“I am young enough to play and still earn money from the franchise game, but I am lacking a strong purpose with that. I played CPL and Canadian Premier League. I found at the CPL there is hunger for young players to seek out older players. I don’t know what’s next. I had to take a bold step of closing a door before I could open the next door.”

Duminy, 46, South Africa’s leading run-scorer in T20Is, has had no regrets about his career that could possibly scale greater heights.

“The journey ebbed and flowed, but there is 100% no regrets. The standout is more about impact and relations developed over the years, particularly with the players. That is something I will always hold dear.

“It’s been a journey where I doubted myself countless times and also had unbelievable moments. It is these moments that have built me into who I am today. People will look at my career and question of “what if?” In regards to the talent I have. I don’t think it has been due to lack of effort put it. I am truly chuffed by the opportunities that I have been given, but it’s now all about looking forward and what’s still in store for me.”

In his first assignment post retirement, Duminy will be behind the microphone at the ICC Under-19 World Cup set to be held in South Africa later this month.

“I am still trying to work that out but there is a big drive to be involved in the game and give back to the development of the game. If you had to ask me what I would like to get into next? It would be the pipeline. That needs to be mapped out and speaking to the relevant parties and if they see me working down those lines. I think starting the Foundation five years ago has always been a driver and seeing people develop,” he said.