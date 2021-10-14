Dubai: South Africa captain Temba Bavuma on Thursday said that his injured hand is showing improvement and he is hopeful of passing a fitness test to play in the T20 World Cup warm-up match against Afghanistan on Monday. Bavuma, who is recovering from a broken thumb sustained in Sri Lanka last month, will have his first “live net” on Friday.

“My hand is definitely improving by the day. It’s getting stronger and a lot more comfortable. Tomorrow will be the first time I am having a live net, facing bowlers, so I am looking forward to that and that will give me a better indication of how far I’ve progressed. At the moment, everything is still on track. I am looking to play warm-up games. I am feeling good.” Bavuma was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo.

Bavuma is concerned with using the exercise as a way to understand what he can and cannot do in terms of his grip and ability to hit the ball. “What I am trying to get out of it is to get comfortable with my hand and with what I can do and, I guess, make peace with what I can’t do. I can’t say I am scared or anything like that. It’s hard for me to give any emotions. It’s just for me to get the necessary comfort and also to assess where I am,” he added.

The 31-year-old is hoping to open the batting along with Quinton de Kock in the T20 World Cup beginning on Sunday in Oman and the UAE.

? The #Proteas enjoyed plenty of sunshine as they took to the training ground for their first training session ahead of the @T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup #BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/gTncdpbnJc Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) October 11, 2021

“My role is quite obvious and clear. I am someone to come in at the top, and if there is an opportunity to come in at No. 3, I will fill in that spot,” said the Proteas captain.

Getting the balance between steady scorers and big-hitters right will be an urgent consideration for South Africa, who, on the evidence of the IPL, expect conditions to be tough for batting.

“As a batter, I’d like to be able to get on a nice wicket where you can hit through the line and throw your hands, but the general trend from looking at the IPL is that we won’t have that luxury as batters,” Bavuma said. “We will have to really graft out there. We will really have to be smart. Scores of 150-160 look like winning scores. As batters, we are going to have to dig deep,” Bavuma concluded.

(With Agency Inputs)