South Africa Tour of England 2022 Details: When & Where To Watch England vs South Africa Live In India? Squad, Schedule

South Africa Tour of England 2022 Details: When & Where To Watch England vs South Africa Live In India? Sq

London: South Africa cricket team is ready to tour England for a multi-format series. The Proteas will play an ODI series, T20I series and a Test series against the home side. Both the teams will play three ODI and T20I matches, respectively. The Test series will also witness three matches between both teams. Both the teams have announced their squads for the series. Captain Jos Buttler and head coach Matthew Mott will be under pressure after the recent 1-2 series loss against India. England won the second match of the series but lost the first and third matches against the visiting side.

South Africa Tour of England 2022 Schedule:

Date Match Details Venue Time (IST) July 19 England vs South Africa, 1st ODI Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street 5:30 PM July 22 England vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 5:30 PM July 24 England vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Headingley, Leeds 3:30 PM July 27 England vs South Africa, 1st T20I County Ground, Bristol 11 PM July 28 England vs South Africa, 2nd T20I Sophia Gardens, Cardiff 11 PM July 31 England vs South Africa, 3rd T20I The Rose Bowl, Southampton 7 PM August 17- Aug 21 England vs South Africa, 1st Test Lord’s, London 3:30 PM Aug 25- Aug 29 England vs South Africa, 2nd Test Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester 3:30 PM Sep 8 Sep 12 England vs South Africa, 3rd Test Kennington Oval, London 3:30 PM

Which TV channel will broadcast England vs South Africa Series in India?

In India, Sony Sports Network will telecast the live telecast of the South Africa tour of England, 2022. Hence, fans can tune into Sony Sports Channels to watch the live telecast of matches.

Where can you live stream England vs South Africa Series in India?

The live streaming will be available on the Sony Liv app.

South Africa Tour of England 2022 Squads

South Africa Test Squad: Dean Elgar (C), Sarel Erwee, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Kagiso Rabada, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman.

England Test Squad: Yet to be announced

South Africa ODI Squad: Keshav Maharaj (C), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Khaya Zondo, Marco Jansen, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Kyle Verreynne, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lizaad Williams.

England ODI Squad: Jos Buttler (C), Liam Livingstone, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Craig Overton, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Brydon Carse, Matty Potts, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.

South Africa T20I Squad: David Miller (C), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram, Rilee Rossouw, Rassie van der Dussen, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Tristan Stubbs, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Gerald Coetzee.

England T20I Squad: Jos Buttler (C), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, David Willey, Jonny Bairstow, Philip Salt, Richard Gleeson, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Reece Topley.