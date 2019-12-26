England's premier fast bowler pacer James Anderson on Thursday became the first fast bowler in the history of Test cricket to make 150 appearances. Anderson achieved the rare feat while making a return from injury during the first Test against South Africa beginning at the SuperSport Park, Centurion. <p></p> <p></p>The 37-year-old - who received his milestone cap from former England captain Nasser Hussain - is the ninth player overall to play 150 Test matches a pacer. With this feat, the English pacer has joined the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Steve Waugh and Jacques Kallis. <p></p> <p></p>Coming back after a long injury layoff, Anderson made a terrific comeback in whited as he scalped Proteas Dean Elgar on the very first ball he bowled of the first Test. <p></p> <p></p>After dismissing Elgar for a 'golden duck', Anderson became the fifth bowler in this decade to claim a wicket off the first ball of a Test match. He joined an exclusive club of bowlers to achieve this feat. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Wicket of the first ball of the Test in this decade:</strong> <p></p> <p></p>James Anderson vs Dean Elgar, Centurion, today <p></p> <p></p>Suranga Lakmal vs KL Rahul, Kolkata, 2017 <p></p> <p></p>Mitchell Starc vs Dimuth Karunaratne, Galle, 2016 <p></p> <p></p>Suranga Lakmal vs Chris Gayle, Pallekele, 2010 <p></p> <p></p>Dale Steyn vs Andrew Strauss, Johannesburg, 2010 <p></p> <p></p>After Anderson, his compatriot Stuart Broad is second on the list with 135 Test appearances. Former West Indies pacer Courtney Walsh comes next with 132 Tests appearances. The right-handed bowler last represented England in the first Ashes Test when he had to leave the field after bowling just four overs. After that, he also missed the two-Test series against New Zealand. <p></p> <p></p>Anderson, who made his Test debut at the age of 20, is the leading wicket-taker for England in Test cricket. <p></p> <p></p>Former captain Alastair Cook holds the distinction of being the most capped Test player for England. Cook played 161 Tests in which he scored 12,472 runs, including 33 centuries.