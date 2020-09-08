Southampton Weather Forecast, England vs Australia 3rd T20I

Well, surprisingly, the first two matches of the tour have gone uninterrupted unlike it was the case with the West Indies or Pakistan series last in July-August. England have beaten Australia in both the matches – the first one going down the wire while the second a relatively one-sided affair.

What has changed? Well, Australia are no longer the world’s top-ranked T20I team as they have swapped places with their great rivals England. So what’s in store for the third T20I?

Well, it may be a dead rubber but for Australia, apart from finishing with a win ahead of the ODI series, this is a chance to reclaim the top-ranking too. England will have to make a forced change to their Playing XI with Jos Buttler sitting out to be with his family.

Southampton Weather for Eng vs Aus 3rd T20I

No rain predicted during the day or at the time of the contest. It sure will be cloudy but warm. The temperature will hover between the high of 22 degrees Celsius and a low of 14 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Aston Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

England: Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

ENG vs AUS Squads

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye