Southampton Weather Forecast, England vs Australia 2020, 2nd T20I

After a well-fought victory in the last game, the hosts will look to seal it against Australia in the second T20I at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. Australia who lost by two runs in a last-ball thriller will look to bounce back and level the series in the second T20I. The hosts will have the confidence and the winning momentum with them. Australia will look to address their middle-order woes.

Dawid Malan and Jos Buttler are looking in a top-form as well. The hosts would definitely like to win this game and seal the series.

Southampton Weather for Eng vs Aus 2nd T20I

The good news is that a full match is expected and the rain is expected to stay away. It is going to be partly but a full 40-over contest is likely between the two cricketing powerhouses.

Probable XIs

Australia: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey, Mitchell Marsh, Aston Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan, Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood

ENG vs AUS Squads

England: Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Eoin Morgan (captain), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Tom Banton, Joe Denly, Tom Curran

Australia: Aaron Finch (captain), David Warner, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Marnus Labuschagne, Riley Meredith, Daniel Sams, Josh Philippe, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Agar, Nathan Lyon, Sean Abbott, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye