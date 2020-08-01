<h2>Southampton Weather Forecast, England vs Ireland 2nd ODI</h2> <p></p>After winning the ODI opener convincingly by six-wickets, the hosts would look to seal the series in the second ODI on Saturday. It would be an uphill task for the visitors to challenge the in-form hosts. David Willey and Sam Billings had a successful return as they brought up the victory in the series starter with the likes of Eoin Morgan and co. <p></p> <p></p>But once again, all eyes would be on the weather as there are predictions of showers on Saturday. <p></p><h2>ENG v IRE 2nd ODI WEATHER FORECAST</h2> <p></p>There are high chances of rain which could interrupt the match and that would not come as a good piece of news for fans, who would like a full 100-over match. The humidity would be around 63 per cent and in general, it would remain overcast and cloudy throughout the day. <p></p> <p></p>[caption id="attachment_4099649" align="aligncenter" width="641"]<img class="size-full wp-image-4099649" src="https://www.india.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Image.jpg" alt="Southampton Weather Forecast, Southampton Weather Prediction, England vs Ireland Weather prediction, England vs Ireland 2nd ODI, Cricket News, Eng v IRE live score, Eng v IRE live streaming, Rose Bowl news" width="641" height="443" /> Image: Accuweather[/caption] <p></p><h2>ENG vs IRE Squads</h2> <p></p><strong>Ireland:</strong> Andrew Balbirnie (captain), William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy <p></p> <p></p><strong>England:</strong> Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood