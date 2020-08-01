Southampton Weather Forecast, England vs Ireland 2nd ODI

After winning the ODI opener convincingly by six-wickets, the hosts would look to seal the series in the second ODI on Saturday. It would be an uphill task for the visitors to challenge the in-form hosts. David Willey and Sam Billings had a successful return as they brought up the victory in the series starter with the likes of Eoin Morgan and co.

But once again, all eyes would be on the weather as there are predictions of showers on Saturday.

ENG v IRE 2nd ODI WEATHER FORECAST

There are high chances of rain which could interrupt the match and that would not come as a good piece of news for fans, who would like a full 100-over match. The humidity would be around 63 per cent and in general, it would remain overcast and cloudy throughout the day.

ENG vs IRE Squads

Ireland: Andrew Balbirnie (captain), William Porterfield, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Paul Stirling, Gareth Delany, Kevin O Brien, Simi Singh, Curtis Campher, Andy McBrine, Joshua Little, Boyd Rankin, Craig Young, Barry McCarthy

England: Jason Roy, James Vince, Eoin Morgan (captain), Tom Banton, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Sam Billings, Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Joe Denly, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, David Willey, Reece Topley, Saqib Mahmood