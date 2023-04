SPB vs BGR Dream11 Team Prediction, VPL T10, Match 25: Captain, Vice-Captain, Injury Report And Probable XIs for Vincy Premier League T10, At Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent, 9:30 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Salt Pond Breakers vs Botanical Garden Rangers will take place at 09:00 PM IST

Start Time: April 21, Friday, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Injury Report

No major Injury updates.

SPB vs BGR My Dream11 Team

Seon Sween, Andre Fletcher, Keron Cottoy, Atticus Browne, Daveian Barnum, Ravendra Persaud, Delorn Johnson, Ryan John (vc), Roshon Primus, Kadeem Alleyne (c), Kenneth Dember

SPB vs BGR Probable XI

Salt Pond Breakers: Kadeem Alleyne, Seon Sween (wk), Kadir Nedd, Daveian Barnum, Ryan John, Delorn Johnson, Ricavo Williams, Jomel Warrican (c), Rasheed Frederick, Jade Warrican, Oziko Williams

Botanical Gardens Rangers: Keron Cottoy, Andre Fletcher, Roshon Primus, Ravendra Persaud, Wayne Harper (wk), Ronnel Jeffrey, Kenneth Dember, Atticus Browne, Kesrick Williams (c), Jerron John, Jarrell Edwards